Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank's stock opened at ₹944 and closed slightly higher at ₹944.7. The day's trading saw a high of ₹945.85 and a low of ₹930. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹72,864.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,694.35 and a low of ₹927.05. The BSE volume for the day was 66,272 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1500.0, 60.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1873.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|24
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 66 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹945.85 & ₹930 yesterday to end at ₹935.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend