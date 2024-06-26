Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 26 Jun 2024, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 1490.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1495.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock closed at 1490.55 on the last trading day, slightly lower than the opening price of 1495. The high for the day was 1502 and the low was 1482. The market capitalization stands at 116462.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1694.35 and the low is 1297.4. The BSE volume for the day was 92920 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11503.57Support 11483.57
Resistance 21512.78Support 21472.78
Resistance 31523.57Support 31463.57
26 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1861.5, 24.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2036.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy24242323
    Buy12121213
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
26 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4648 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1490.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1502 & 1482 yesterday to end at 1490.55. The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.