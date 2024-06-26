Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock closed at ₹1490.55 on the last trading day, slightly lower than the opening price of ₹1495. The high for the day was ₹1502 and the low was ₹1482. The market capitalization stands at ₹116462.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1694.35 and the low is ₹1297.4. The BSE volume for the day was 92920 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1503.57
|Support 1
|1483.57
|Resistance 2
|1512.78
|Support 2
|1472.78
|Resistance 3
|1523.57
|Support 3
|1463.57
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1861.5, 24.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2036.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|24
|24
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1502 & ₹1482 yesterday to end at ₹1490.55. The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions.