Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹941.95 and closed at ₹934.60. The stock reached a high of ₹945 and a low of ₹928.40, with a trading volume of 53,849 shares on the BSE. The bank's current market capitalization stands at ₹72,603.72 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,694.35 and a 52-week low of ₹927.05, indicating recent fluctuations in its stock performance.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|943.17
|Support 1
|926.57
|Resistance 2
|952.38
|Support 2
|919.18
|Resistance 3
|959.77
|Support 3
|909.97
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1496.0, 60.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1873.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|24
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 53 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹945 & ₹928.4 yesterday to end at ₹932.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend