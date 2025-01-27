Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 27 Jan 2025, by -2.11 %. The stock closed at 970.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 950.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank's stock opened and closed at 970.90, remaining stable throughout the session. The highest price reached was 972, while the lowest was 948.50. The market capitalization stood at 74,072.23 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 1,576 and a low of 927.05, with a trading volume of 40,005 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1378.0, 44.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1844.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202021
    Buy991010
    Hold101099
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
27 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4444 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 40 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹970.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 972 & 948.50 yesterday to end at 950.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

