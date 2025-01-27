Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹970.90, remaining stable throughout the session. The highest price reached was ₹972, while the lowest was ₹948.50. The market capitalization stood at ₹74,072.23 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1,576 and a low of ₹927.05, with a trading volume of 40,005 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1378.0, 44.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1844.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Hold
|10
|10
|9
|9
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 40 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹972 & ₹948.50 yesterday to end at ₹950.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend