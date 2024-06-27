Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1495.7 and closed at ₹1495.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1520.6 and the low was ₹1481.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹116333.73 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1694.35 and a 52-week low of ₹1297.4. The BSE volume for the day was 146207 shares.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1494.5, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹1497.75
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1494.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1476.9 and ₹1515.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1476.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1515.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by -0.18% and is currently trading at ₹1495.00. On the other hand, in the past year, the share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 13.83% to ₹1495.00. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.98%
|3 Months
|-9.37%
|6 Months
|-6.23%
|YTD
|-6.32%
|1 Year
|13.83%
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1515.75
|Support 1
|1476.9
|Resistance 2
|1537.6
|Support 2
|1459.9
|Resistance 3
|1554.6
|Support 3
|1438.05
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1861.5, 24.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2036.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|24
|24
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4709 k
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 146 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1495.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1520.6 & ₹1481.75 yesterday to end at ₹1495.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend