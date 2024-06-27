Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 27 Jun 2024, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 1497.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1494.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1495.7 and closed at 1495.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1520.6 and the low was 1481.75. The market capitalization stood at 116333.73 crore with a 52-week high of 1694.35 and a 52-week low of 1297.4. The BSE volume for the day was 146207 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1494.5, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹1497.75

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 1494.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1476.9 and 1515.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1476.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1515.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

27 Jun 2024, 09:21 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by -0.18% and is currently trading at 1495.00. On the other hand, in the past year, the share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 13.83% to 1495.00. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.98%
3 Months-9.37%
6 Months-6.23%
YTD-6.32%
1 Year13.83%
27 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11515.75Support 11476.9
Resistance 21537.6Support 21459.9
Resistance 31554.6Support 31438.05
27 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1861.5, 24.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2036.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy24242323
    Buy12121213
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
27 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4709 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 146 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1495.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1520.6 & 1481.75 yesterday to end at 1495.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

