Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1440.8 and closed at ₹1439.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1447.5, while the low was ₹1428. The market capitalization stands at ₹112,188.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1694.35 and the 52-week low is ₹1232.15. The BSE volume for the day was 121,929 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1449.8
|Support 1
|1430.3
|Resistance 2
|1458.4
|Support 2
|1419.4
|Resistance 3
|1469.3
|Support 3
|1410.8
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 31.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 97.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 858 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1447.5 & ₹1428 yesterday to end at ₹1439.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.