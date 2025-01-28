Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹949.35 and closed slightly higher at ₹950.45. The stock experienced a high of ₹949.35 and a low of ₹924.10 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹72,175.24 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1576 and a low of ₹927.05, with a trading volume of 67,460 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|941.6
|Support 1
|916.35
|Resistance 2
|958.1
|Support 2
|907.6
|Resistance 3
|966.85
|Support 3
|891.1
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1378.0, 48.96% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1844.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Hold
|10
|10
|9
|9
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 74 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹949.35 & ₹924.10 yesterday to end at ₹925.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend