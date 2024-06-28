Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 28 Jun 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 1497.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1503.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1514.95 and closed at 1497.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1514.95, while the low was 1485.75. The market capitalization of the bank was 117,112.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1694.35 and 1297.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 81,394 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5127 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 81 k.

28 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1497.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1514.95 & 1485.75 yesterday to end at 1497.75. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

