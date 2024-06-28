Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1514.95 and closed at ₹1497.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1514.95, while the low was ₹1485.75. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹117,112.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1694.35 and ₹1297.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 81,394 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 81 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1514.95 & ₹1485.75 yesterday to end at ₹1497.75. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend