Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's last day open price was ₹1445.85, with a close price of ₹1441.8. The high for the day was ₹1476.05 and the low was ₹1440. The market cap stood at ₹114087.98 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1694.35 and the 52-week low was ₹1232.15. The BSE volume for the day was 337382 shares.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1479.03
|Support 1
|1442.98
|Resistance 2
|1495.57
|Support 2
|1423.47
|Resistance 3
|1515.08
|Support 3
|1406.93
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 29.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 337 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1476.05 & ₹1440 yesterday to end at ₹1441.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.