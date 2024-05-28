Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 28 May 2024, by 1.65 %. The stock closed at 1441.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1465.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's last day open price was 1445.85, with a close price of 1441.8. The high for the day was 1476.05 and the low was 1440. The market cap stood at 114087.98 crore. The 52-week high was 1694.35 and the 52-week low was 1232.15. The BSE volume for the day was 337382 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:02 AM IST Top Gainers and Losers today on 27 May, 2024: Divis Laboratories, Indusind Bank, Adani Enterprises, Wipro among most active stocks; Check full list here

28 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11479.03Support 11442.98
Resistance 21495.57Support 21423.47
Resistance 31515.08Support 31406.93
28 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 29.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12121312
    Hold5544
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
28 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3686 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 337 k.

28 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1441.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1476.05 & 1440 yesterday to end at 1441.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

