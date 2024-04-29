LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stocks Rise in Positive Trading Session

9 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2024, 12:49 PM IST Trade

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 2.59 %. The stock closed at 1445.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1483.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.