Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stocks Rise in Positive Trading Session

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1452.6 and closed at ₹1445.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1485.4 and the low was ₹1450.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹115510.46 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1694.35 and the 52-week low was at ₹1065.5. The BSE volume for the day was 38360 shares.
Indusind Bank share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -0.06% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Indusind Bank until 12 AM is slightly lower by 0.06% compared to yesterday, while the price was ₹1480.15, showing a decrease of 2.37%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher trading volume could signal further price declines.
Indusind Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between levels of 1488.1 and 1476.8 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1476.8 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1488.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1483.52
|Support 1
|1476.07
|Resistance 2
|1488.48
|Support 2
|1473.58
|Resistance 3
|1490.97
|Support 3
|1468.62
Indusind Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1479.78
|10 Days
|1516.92
|20 Days
|1525.42
|50 Days
|1506.35
|100 Days
|1532.89
|300 Days
|1479.61
Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1483.3, up 2.59% from yesterday's ₹1445.85
Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1483.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1421.95 and ₹1498.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1421.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1498.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -2.75% lower than yesterday
The volume traded by Indusind Bank until 11 AM is 2.75% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1481.9, down by 2.49%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a critical indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest further price declines.
Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1445.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1485.4 & ₹1450.4 yesterday to end at ₹1445.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
