Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stocks Rise in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 12:49 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 2.59 %. The stock closed at 1445.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1483.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1452.6 and closed at 1445.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1485.4 and the low was 1450.4. The market capitalization stood at 115510.46 crore. The 52-week high was at 1694.35 and the 52-week low was at 1065.5. The BSE volume for the day was 38360 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:49 PM IST Indusind Bank share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -0.06% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Indusind Bank until 12 AM is slightly lower by 0.06% compared to yesterday, while the price was 1480.15, showing a decrease of 2.37%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher trading volume could signal further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 12:34 PM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 1488.1 and 1476.8 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1476.8 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1488.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11483.52Support 11476.07
Resistance 21488.48Support 21473.58
Resistance 31490.97Support 31468.62
29 Apr 2024, 12:26 PM IST Indusind Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1479.78
10 Days1516.92
20 Days1525.42
50 Days1506.35
100 Days1532.89
300 Days1479.61
29 Apr 2024, 12:23 PM IST Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

29 Apr 2024, 12:15 PM IST Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1483.3, up 2.59% from yesterday's ₹1445.85

Indusind Bank share price is at 1483.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1421.95 and 1498.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1421.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1498.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Apr 2024, 11:49 AM IST Indusind Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -2.75% lower than yesterday

The volume traded by Indusind Bank until 11 AM is 2.75% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 1481.9, down by 2.49%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a critical indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 11:35 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has varied between 1488.9 and 1472.9 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1472.9 and selling near hourly resistance at 1488.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11488.1Support 11476.8
Resistance 21492.2Support 21469.6
Resistance 31499.4Support 31465.5
29 Apr 2024, 11:20 AM IST Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1445.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1485.4 & 1450.4 yesterday to end at 1445.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.