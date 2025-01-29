Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹939.95 and closed at ₹925.95, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹948.65 and a low of ₹925.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹72,775.11 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 143,840 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,576 and a low of ₹923.40.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹936.80, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹934.45
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹936.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹924.58 and ₹947.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹924.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 947.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.05%, currently trading at ₹934.95. However, over the past year, the price of Indusind Bank shares has declined by -38.82%, reaching ₹934.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.74%
|3 Months
|-4.72%
|6 Months
|-34.66%
|YTD
|-2.71%
|1 Year
|-38.82%
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|947.63
|Support 1
|924.58
|Resistance 2
|959.67
|Support 2
|913.57
|Resistance 3
|970.68
|Support 3
|901.53
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1378.0, 47.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1844.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Hold
|10
|10
|9
|9
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4397 k
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 144 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹925.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹948.65 & ₹925.60 yesterday to end at ₹935. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend