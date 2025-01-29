Hello User
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 934.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 936.80 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at 939.95 and closed at 925.95, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 948.65 and a low of 925.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of 72,775.11 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 143,840 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1,576 and a low of 923.40.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:33 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹936.80, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹934.45

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 936.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 924.58 and 947.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 924.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 947.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.05%, currently trading at 934.95. However, over the past year, the price of Indusind Bank shares has declined by -38.82%, reaching 934.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.74%
3 Months-4.72%
6 Months-34.66%
YTD-2.71%
1 Year-38.82%
29 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1947.63Support 1924.58
Resistance 2959.67Support 2913.57
Resistance 3970.68Support 3901.53
29 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1378.0, 47.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1844.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202021
    Buy991010
    Hold101099
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
29 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4397 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 144 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹925.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 948.65 & 925.60 yesterday to end at 935. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

