Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1466 and closed at ₹1465.6 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1478.4, while the low was ₹1451. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹113547.99 crores. The 52-week high was ₹1694.35 and the 52-week low was ₹1262.45. The BSE volume for the day was 72292 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 30.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 337 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1478.4 & ₹1451 yesterday to end at ₹1465.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.