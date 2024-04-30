Active Stocks
Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1515.6, up 1.87% from yesterday's ₹1487.75

45 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 08:00 PM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 30 Apr 2024, by 1.87 %. The stock closed at 1487.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1515.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Stock Price Today
Indusind Bank Stock Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1452.6 and closed at 1445.85 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1490.45 and the low was 1450.4. The market capitalization stands at 115,794.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1694.35 and the 52-week low is 1065.5. The BSE volume for the day was 113,383 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:00:02 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price update : Shareholding information

Indusind Bank has a 7.12% MF holding & 39.79% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 7.04% in december to 7.12% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 41.97% in december to 39.79% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:37:22 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live : Return metrics and efficiency

Indusind Bank reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 15.19% in the last fiscal year. The return on investment for the same period was -99999.99%. Consensus estimates project the ROE to be 15.40% in the current fiscal year and 15.86% in the upcoming fiscal year.

30 Apr 2024, 07:03:14 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today : Financial performance

Indusind Bank has shown an EPS growth of 42.37% and a revenue growth of 16.41% over the past three years. In the most recent twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 457482.10 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is predicted to experience a revenue growth of 17.10% and a profit growth of 17.68% in the upcoming fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:35:35 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 25.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12131313
    Hold5444
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 06:05:22 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Indusind Bank's stock price rose by 1.87% to reach 1515.6, outperforming its peers. Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank Of India, and IDBI Bank saw a decline, whereas Canara Bank's stock price surged. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex were down by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Overseas Bank68.09-0.56-0.8283.823.57128706.53
Union Bank Of India154.25-2.5-1.59163.1568.0105425.98
Indusind Bank1515.627.851.871694.351065.5117962.17
Canara Bank621.850.80.13624.75291.3112811.69
IDBI Bank90.27-1.49-1.6298.752.5997061.93
30 Apr 2024, 05:35:49 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 1490 and a high of 1536.9.

30 Apr 2024, 04:33:06 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today : Futures trading higher by 1.44%; Futures open interest increased by 6.22%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Indusind Bank indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, therefore traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 03:51:20 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1515.6, up 1.87% from yesterday's ₹1487.75

Indusind Bank share price closed the day at 1515.6 - a 1.87% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1533.93 , 1558.87 , 1580.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1487.03 , 1465.07 , 1440.13.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:46:21 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 17.73% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Indusind Bank until 3 PM is 17.73% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1509, up by 1.43%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 03:35:26 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:12:13 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1516.05, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹1487.75

The current market price of Indusind Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1503.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1516.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1516.97 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:58:53 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1479.78
10 Days1516.92
20 Days1525.42
50 Days1506.35
100 Days1532.89
300 Days1480.11
30 Apr 2024, 02:56:41 PM IST

Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

30 Apr 2024, 02:50:04 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is -5.20% lower than yesterday

The volume traded by Indusind Bank by 2 PM is down by 5.20% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1523.8, a decrease of 2.42%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume implies a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:40:03 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank reached a high of 1536.9 and a low of 1503.9 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullishness. Traders should assess potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11544.27Support 11511.27
Resistance 21557.08Support 21491.08
Resistance 31577.27Support 31478.27
30 Apr 2024, 02:12:48 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 02:06:42 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1520.7, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹1487.75

The current market price of Indusind Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1503.43 & second resistance of 1516.97 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1543.48. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1543.48 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 01:50:07 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is -16.12% lower than yesterday

The volume traded by Indusind Bank until 1 PM is 16.12% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1505.55, reflecting a decrease of 1.2%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:35:06 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank's stock reached a high of 1511.0 and a low of 1497.7 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 1502.7 and 1504.8, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11511.87Support 11498.57
Resistance 21518.08Support 21491.48
Resistance 31525.17Support 31485.27
30 Apr 2024, 01:10:02 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today : Futures trading higher by 0.89%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.99%

An increase in futures price along with a decrease in open interest for Indusind Bank indicates a potential shift in the current bullish trend. The stock may reach a peak or begin a reversal in the near future.

30 Apr 2024, 01:03:12 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank stock's price fluctuated today with the low price reaching 1490 and the high price peaking at 1511.

30 Apr 2024, 12:47:21 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -32.40% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Indusind Bank until 12 AM is 32.40% lower than yesterday. The stock price is currently trading at 1500, a decrease of 0.82%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. An increase in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:34:25 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1505.17 and 1494.67 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1494.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1505.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11502.7Support 11497.25
Resistance 21504.8Support 21493.9
Resistance 31508.15Support 31491.8
30 Apr 2024, 12:26:05 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1479.78
10 Days1516.92
20 Days1525.42
50 Days1506.35
100 Days1532.89
300 Days1480.11
30 Apr 2024, 12:22:13 PM IST

Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 12:16:15 PM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1499.55, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹1487.75

Indusind Bank share price is at 1499.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1463.38 and 1503.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1463.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1503.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:52:14 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -31.77% lower than yesterday

The volume of shares traded by Indusind Bank until 11 AM is 31.77% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1498.05, showing a decrease of 0.69%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:36:07 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 1506.73 and 1492.73 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1492.73 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1506.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11505.17Support 11494.67
Resistance 21510.08Support 21489.08
Resistance 31515.67Support 31484.17
30 Apr 2024, 11:29:21 AM IST

30 Apr 2024, 11:25:02 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price update :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1501.45, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹1487.75

Indusind Bank share price is at 1501.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1463.38 and 1503.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1463.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1503.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:13:38 AM IST

30 Apr 2024, 10:46:31 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -16.30% lower than yesterday

The volume of Indusind Bank traded until 10 AM is 16.30% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1504, a decrease of 1.09%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:33:01 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank touched a high of 1504.0 & a low of 1490.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11506.73Support 11492.73
Resistance 21512.37Support 21484.37
Resistance 31520.73Support 31478.73
30 Apr 2024, 10:12:44 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:50:02 AM IST

30 Apr 2024, 09:41:44 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.1%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.07%

An increase in futures price coupled with a decrease in open interest for Indusind Bank indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend, possibly leading to a top or reversal in the near future.

30 Apr 2024, 09:30:06 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today :Indusind Bank trading at ₹1491.2, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1487.75

Indusind Bank share price is at 1491.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1463.38 and 1503.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1463.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1503.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:21:29 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.20% and is currently trading at 1490.75. Over the past year, Indusind Bank shares have surged by 29.01% to 1490.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.66%
3 Months-6.15%
6 Months2.24%
YTD-6.99%
1 Year29.01%
30 Apr 2024, 08:46:08 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11503.43Support 11463.38
Resistance 21516.97Support 21436.87
Resistance 31543.48Support 31423.33
30 Apr 2024, 08:31:08 AM IST

30 Apr 2024, 08:19:52 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Today : Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3273 k

The trading volume yesterday was 70.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 113 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:04:37 AM IST

Indusind Bank share price Live :Indusind Bank closed at ₹1445.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1490.45 & 1450.4 yesterday to end at 1445.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

