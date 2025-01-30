Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 1.50 %. The stock closed at 934.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 948.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.