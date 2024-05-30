Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1450.1 and closed at ₹1458.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1471.15 and the low was ₹1439.55. The market capitalization stands at ₹113660.87 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1694.35 and a 52-week low of ₹1262.45. The BSE volume for the day was 147384 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1476.95
|Support 1
|1445.35
|Resistance 2
|1489.85
|Support 2
|1426.65
|Resistance 3
|1508.55
|Support 3
|1413.75
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 30.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 147 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1471.15 & ₹1439.55 yesterday to end at ₹1458.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.