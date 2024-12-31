Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : IndusInd Bank Shares Decline Amid Market Challenges
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : IndusInd Bank Shares Decline Amid Market Challenges

3 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 963.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 957.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank's stock opened and closed at 953.55, indicating stability throughout the session. The day's trading saw a high of 973.45 and a low of 948.85. With a market capitalization of 75,061.63 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 1,694.35, while the 52-week low stands at 927.05. The BSE volume recorded was 197,745 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 09:43:00 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.56%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.12%

Indusind Bank Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, along with lower open interest in Indusind Bank, indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening. This could suggest that the stock is approaching a bottom or may begin to show signs of a reversal in the near future.

31 Dec 2024, 09:30:04 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹957.3, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹963.9

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 957.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 949.75 and 974.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 949.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 974.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 Dec 2024, 09:22:28 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by 0.52%, currently trading at 958.85. Over the past year, the value of Indusind Bank shares has dropped by 39.74%, also settling at 958.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.77%, reaching 23644.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.66%
3 Months-28.29%
6 Months-33.87%
YTD-39.74%
1 Year-39.74%
31 Dec 2024, 08:45:33 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1974.35Support 1949.75
Resistance 2986.2Support 2937.0
Resistance 3998.95Support 3925.15
31 Dec 2024, 08:31:09 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1496.0, 55.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1873.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202124
    Buy10101012
    Hold9994
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
31 Dec 2024, 08:17:05 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4867 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 72.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 229 k.

31 Dec 2024, 08:05:06 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹953.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 973.45 & 948.85 yesterday to end at 962.5. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

