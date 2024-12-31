Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : IndusInd Bank Shares Decline Amid Market Challenges

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹953.55, indicating stability throughout the session. The day's trading saw a high of ₹973.45 and a low of ₹948.85. With a market capitalization of ₹75,061.63 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1,694.35, while the 52-week low stands at ₹927.05. The BSE volume recorded was 197,745 shares.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, along with lower open interest in Indusind Bank, indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening. This could suggest that the stock is approaching a bottom or may begin to show signs of a reversal in the near future.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹957.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹949.75 and ₹974.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹949.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 974.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by 0.52%, currently trading at ₹958.85. Over the past year, the value of Indusind Bank shares has dropped by 39.74%, also settling at ₹958.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.77%, reaching 23644.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.66%
|3 Months
|-28.29%
|6 Months
|-33.87%
|YTD
|-39.74%
|1 Year
|-39.74%
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|974.35
|Support 1
|949.75
|Resistance 2
|986.2
|Support 2
|937.0
|Resistance 3
|998.95
|Support 3
|925.15
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1496.0, 55.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1873.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|24
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 72.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 229 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹973.45 & ₹948.85 yesterday to end at ₹962.5. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.