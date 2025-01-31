Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹948.45, indicating stability. The day's high was ₹967.35, while the low reached ₹946.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹74,559.14 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,576 and a low of ₹923.40, with a trading volume of 114,217 shares on the BSE, reflecting moderate investor activity.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|969.45
|Support 1
|948.45
|Resistance 2
|978.9
|Support 2
|936.9
|Resistance 3
|990.45
|Support 3
|927.45
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1378.0, 43.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1844.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Hold
|10
|10
|9
|9
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 114 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹967.35 & ₹946.35 yesterday to end at ₹957.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend