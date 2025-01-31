Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2025, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 948.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 957.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank's stock opened and closed at 948.45, indicating stability. The day's high was 967.35, while the low reached 946.35. The market capitalization stood at 74,559.14 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1,576 and a low of 923.40, with a trading volume of 114,217 shares on the BSE, reflecting moderate investor activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1969.45Support 1948.45
Resistance 2978.9Support 2936.9
Resistance 3990.45Support 3927.45
31 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1378.0, 43.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1844.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202021
    Buy991010
    Hold101099
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
31 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4353 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 114 k.

31 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹948.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 967.35 & 946.35 yesterday to end at 957.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.