LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stocks Rise in Positive Trading Session

8 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 1446.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1464.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1455.1 and closed at 1460 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1475.85 and the low was 1439.15. The market capitalization stood at 113154.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1694.35 and 1262.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 38447 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:41:10 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.87%; Futures open interest increased by 0.01%

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Indusind Bank indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, indicating that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

31 May 2024, 09:39:57 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1464.75, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹1446.4

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 1464.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1436.48 and 1473.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1436.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1473.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:15:06 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.25% and is currently trading at 1450.00. Over the past year, the price of Indusind Bank shares has risen by 12.45% to 1450.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 20.69% to reach 22488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.41%
3 Months-3.74%
6 Months-1.32%
YTD-9.52%
1 Year12.45%
31 May 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11473.18Support 11436.48
Resistance 21492.87Support 21419.47
Resistance 31509.88Support 31399.78
31 May 2024, 08:33:20 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 30.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12121212
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
31 May 2024, 08:21:59 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3517 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 38 k.

31 May 2024, 08:05:34 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1460 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1475.85 & 1439.15 yesterday to end at 1460. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

