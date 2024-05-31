Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stocks Rise in Positive Trading Session

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1455.1 and closed at ₹1460 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1475.85 and the low was ₹1439.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹113154.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1694.35 and ₹1262.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 38447 shares.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Indusind Bank indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, indicating that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1464.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1436.48 and ₹1473.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1436.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1473.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.25% and is currently trading at ₹1450.00. Over the past year, the price of Indusind Bank shares has risen by 12.45% to ₹1450.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 20.69% to reach 22488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.41%
|3 Months
|-3.74%
|6 Months
|-1.32%
|YTD
|-9.52%
|1 Year
|12.45%
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1473.18
|Support 1
|1436.48
|Resistance 2
|1492.87
|Support 2
|1419.47
|Resistance 3
|1509.88
|Support 3
|1399.78
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 30.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 38 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1475.85 & ₹1439.15 yesterday to end at ₹1460. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.