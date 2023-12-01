Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -1.57 %. The stock closed at 20.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.04 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues

Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 20.5 and closed at 20.36. The high for the day was 20.5 and the low was 19.96. The market capitalization is 5543.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23 and the 52-week low is 12.85. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 730,420.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹20.36 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a trading volume of 730,420 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 20.36.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.