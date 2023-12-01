Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹20.5 and closed at ₹20.36. The high for the day was ₹20.5 and the low was ₹19.96. The market capitalization is ₹5543.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23 and the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 730,420.
01 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST
