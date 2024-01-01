Hello User
Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees stock surge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 1.68 %. The stock closed at 21.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.75 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 21.65 and closed at 21.64 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 21.89 and a low of 21.05. The market capitalization of the company is 5916.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 24.24 and the 52-week low is 12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 3,573,737 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price update :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹21.75, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹21.39

Infibeam Avenues stock is currently priced at 21.75, which represents a 1.68% increase in value. The net change for the stock is 0.36.

01 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.05%
3 Months10.38%
6 Months36.51%
YTD29.52%
1 Year30.3%
01 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹21.59, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹21.39

The current data for Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the stock price is 21.59. There has been a percent change of 0.94, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.2, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.

01 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹21.64 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a volume of 3,573,737 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 21.64.

