Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees stock surge in trading today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹21.65 and closed at ₹21.64 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹21.89 and a low of ₹21.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5916.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹24.24 and the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 3,573,737 shares.
Infibeam Avenues stock is currently priced at ₹21.75, which represents a 1.68% increase in value. The net change for the stock is 0.36.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.05%
|3 Months
|10.38%
|6 Months
|36.51%
|YTD
|29.52%
|1 Year
|30.3%
The current data for Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the stock price is ₹21.59. There has been a percent change of 0.94, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.2, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a volume of 3,573,737 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹21.64.
