Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 8.96 %. The stock closed at 33.72 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.74 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues opened at 33.6 and closed at 33.72. The stock reached a high of 36.99 and a low of 33.26. The market capitalization stood at 10162.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 40 and the low was 12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 11,668,437 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹36.74, up 8.96% from yesterday's ₹33.72

Infibeam Avenues stock is currently priced at 36.74, with a percent change of 8.96 and a net change of 3.02. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:12 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹33.72 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a volume of 11,668,437 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 33.72.

