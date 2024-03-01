Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues opened at ₹33.6 and closed at ₹33.72. The stock reached a high of ₹36.99 and a low of ₹33.26. The market capitalization stood at ₹10162.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹40 and the low was ₹12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 11,668,437 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infibeam Avenues stock is currently priced at ₹36.74, with a percent change of 8.96 and a net change of 3.02. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price.
