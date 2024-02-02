Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues stock surges in trading today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day, Infibeam Avenues opened at ₹38.98 and closed at ₹37.81. The high for the day was ₹40, while the low was ₹38.31. The market capitalization for Infibeam Avenues is ₹10,602.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹40, and the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 6,699,308 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the given data, the stock price of Infibeam Avenues is ₹38.74. The stock has experienced a 2.46% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.93.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Newgen Software Technologies
|847.0
|-10.05
|-1.17
|900.0
|206.45
|11799.67
|CE Info Systems
|1826.45
|-8.55
|-0.47
|2340.0
|983.45
|9800.87
|Infibeam Avenues
|38.56
|0.75
|1.98
|40.0
|12.85
|10278.05
|Rategain Travel Technologies
|796.0
|0.95
|0.12
|821.0
|314.0
|8622.05
|Mastek
|2872.75
|24.5
|0.86
|3066.1
|1475.45
|8769.02
Infibeam Avenues stock's current day's high and low data shows that the low price for today is ₹38.31 and the high price is ₹40.
On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues BSE had a volume of 6,705,104 shares with a closing price of ₹37.81.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!