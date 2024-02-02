Hello User
Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues stock surges in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 2.46 %. The stock closed at 37.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.74 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day, Infibeam Avenues opened at 38.98 and closed at 37.81. The high for the day was 40, while the low was 38.31. The market capitalization for Infibeam Avenues is 10,602.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 40, and the 52-week low is 12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 6,699,308 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:43 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price update :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹38.74, up 2.46% from yesterday's ₹37.81

As of the given data, the stock price of Infibeam Avenues is 38.74. The stock has experienced a 2.46% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.93.

02 Feb 2024, 11:31 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Newgen Software Technologies847.0-10.05-1.17900.0206.4511799.67
CE Info Systems1826.45-8.55-0.472340.0983.459800.87
Infibeam Avenues38.560.751.9840.012.8510278.05
Rategain Travel Technologies796.00.950.12821.0314.08622.05
Mastek2872.7524.50.863066.11475.458769.02
02 Feb 2024, 11:14 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Today's Price range

Infibeam Avenues stock's current day's high and low data shows that the low price for today is 38.31 and the high price is 40.

02 Feb 2024, 11:02 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹37.81 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues BSE had a volume of 6,705,104 shares with a closing price of 37.81.

