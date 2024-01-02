Hello User
Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees surge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 22.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.18 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 21.59 on the last day of trading, with a high of 22.3 and a low of 21.42. The stock closed at 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of 6101.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.24, while the 52-week low is 12.85. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 5,686,061 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹22.18, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹22.06

The current stock price of Infibeam Avenues is 22.18. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.12.

02 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹21.39 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a BSE volume of 5,686,061 shares. The closing price for the stock was 21.39.

