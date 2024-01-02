Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees surge in trading today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹21.59 on the last day of trading, with a high of ₹22.3 and a low of ₹21.42. The stock closed at ₹21.39. The company has a market capitalization of ₹6101.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.24, while the 52-week low is ₹12.85. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 5,686,061 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Infibeam Avenues is ₹22.18. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.12.
On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a BSE volume of 5,686,061 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹21.39.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!