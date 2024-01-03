Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 22.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21.93 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues opened at 22.18 and closed at 22.06. The stock had a high of 22.2 and a low of 21.43. The market capitalization of the company is 6065.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.24 and the 52-week low is 12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 5,600,169 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹22.06 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Infibeam Avenues on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 5,600,169 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 22.06.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.