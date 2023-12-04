Hello User
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 19.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.14 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues

On the last day, Infibeam Avenues opened at 20.1 and closed at 19.99. The highest price reached during the day was 20.35, while the lowest price was 20.05. The market capitalization of Infibeam Avenues is 5570.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23, and the 52-week low is 12.85. The BSE volume for Infibeam Avenues was 1,250,315 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹19.99 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a BSE volume of 1,250,315 shares and closed at a price of 19.99.

