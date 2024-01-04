Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Sees Positive Trading Day

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹21.98 and closed at ₹21.93 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹22.37 and a low of ₹21.9. The market capitalization of Infibeam Avenues is ₹6,110.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.24 and the 52-week low is ₹12.85. On the BSE, a total of 3,724,724 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the price is ₹22.22 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 0.13. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.59% or 0.13 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.38%
|3 Months
|15.84%
|6 Months
|37.81%
|YTD
|2.56%
|1 Year
|30.47%
Infibeam Avenues stock is currently priced at ₹22.09 with a net change of 0.16, representing a percent change of 0.73.
On the last day of trading for Infibeam Avenues on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3,724,724. The closing price for the shares was ₹21.93.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!