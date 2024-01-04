Hello User
Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 22.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.22 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 21.98 and closed at 21.93 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 22.37 and a low of 21.9. The market capitalization of Infibeam Avenues is 6,110.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.24 and the 52-week low is 12.85. On the BSE, a total of 3,724,724 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price update :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹22.22, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹22.09

The current data of Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the price is 22.22 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 0.13. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.59% or 0.13 points.

04 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.38%
3 Months15.84%
6 Months37.81%
YTD2.56%
1 Year30.47%
04 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹22.09, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹21.93

Infibeam Avenues stock is currently priced at 22.09 with a net change of 0.16, representing a percent change of 0.73.

04 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹21.93 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Infibeam Avenues on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3,724,724. The closing price for the shares was 21.93.

