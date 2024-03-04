Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 04 Mar 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 36.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.14 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price TodayPremium
Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues opened at 36.01 and closed at 36.25 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 36.4 and a low of 35.65. The market capitalization stood at 9996.55 crore. The 52-week high was 40 and the 52-week low was 12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 657,524 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:08:34 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹36.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a trading volume of 657524 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 36.25.

