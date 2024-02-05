Hello User
Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 38.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.25 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Infibeam Avenues opened at 38.98 and closed at 37.81. The high for the day was 40, while the low was 38. The market capitalization of the company is 10,635.51 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 40, and the 52-week low is 12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 12,415,614 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:44 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price update :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹38.25, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹38.45

The current stock price of Infibeam Avenues is 38.25, with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -0.2. This implies that the stock price has decreased by 0.52% or 0.2 points.

05 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week32.3%
3 Months75.39%
6 Months154.97%
YTD79.07%
1 Year134.04%
05 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹38.45, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹37.81

The current price of Infibeam Avenues stock is 38.45, with a percent change of 1.69 and a net change of 0.64.

05 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹37.81 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a BSE volume of 12,415,614 shares. The closing price for the stock was 37.81.

