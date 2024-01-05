Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Soars in Trading Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Infibeam Avenues was ₹22.14, and the close price was ₹22.09. The stock reached a high of ₹23.4 and a low of ₹22.08. The market capitalization of Infibeam Avenues is currently ₹6,209.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.24, and the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,693,024 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.