Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Soars in Trading Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Infibeam Avenues was ₹22.14, and the close price was ₹22.09. The stock reached a high of ₹23.4 and a low of ₹22.08. The market capitalization of Infibeam Avenues is currently ₹6,209.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.24, and the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,693,024 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Infibeam Avenues is currently ₹22.45, with a 1.63% increase in value. This represents a net change of 0.36.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Infibeam Avenues was 10,693,024 shares, and the closing price was ₹22.09.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!