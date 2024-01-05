Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 22.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.45 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Infibeam Avenues was 22.14, and the close price was 22.09. The stock reached a high of 23.4 and a low of 22.08. The market capitalization of Infibeam Avenues is currently 6,209.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.24, and the 52-week low is 12.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,693,024 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹22.45, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹22.09

The stock price of Infibeam Avenues is currently 22.45, with a 1.63% increase in value. This represents a net change of 0.36.

05 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹22.09 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Infibeam Avenues was 10,693,024 shares, and the closing price was 22.09.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.