LIVE UPDATES

Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Plummets in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -2.88 %. The stock closed at 36.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.1 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price TodayPremium
Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues opened at 35.91 and closed at 36.14 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 35.98 and a low of 34.96. The market capitalization stood at 9708.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 40 and the 52-week low is 12.85. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1370794 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:03:42 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹35.1, down -2.88% from yesterday's ₹36.14

Infibeam Avenues stock is currently priced at 35.1, which represents a decrease of 2.88% from the previous trading day. The net change is -1.04.

05 Mar 2024, 08:00:53 AM IST

Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹36.14 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a volume of 1,370,794 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 36.14.

