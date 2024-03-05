Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues opened at ₹35.91 and closed at ₹36.14 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹35.98 and a low of ₹34.96. The market capitalization stood at ₹9708.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹40 and the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1370794 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infibeam Avenues stock is currently priced at ₹35.1, which represents a decrease of 2.88% from the previous trading day. The net change is -1.04.
On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a volume of 1,370,794 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹36.14.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!