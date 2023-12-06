Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 06 Dec 2023, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 20.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.09 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
06 Dec 2023, 09:33:19 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-1.47%
3 Months
25.94%
6 Months
35.35%
YTD
21.08%
1 Year
12.61%
06 Dec 2023, 09:04:07 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹20.09, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹20.22
06 Dec 2023, 08:02:17 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹20.22 on last trading day
