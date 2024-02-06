Hello User
Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 36.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.83 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 39.21 and closed at 38.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 39.5 and a low of 35.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 10,101.66 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 40 and 12.85 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 6,587,297 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹36.83, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹36.52

The current data of Infibeam Avenues stock shows that its price is 36.83 with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 0.31. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.85% or 31 paise.

06 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹38.45 on last trading day

On the last day of Infibeam Avenues BSE volume, a total of 6,587,297 shares were traded with a closing price of 38.45.

