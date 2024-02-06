Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Soars in Today's Trading

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹39.21 and closed at ₹38.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹39.5 and a low of ₹35.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,101.66 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹40 and ₹12.85 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 6,587,297 shares on the last trading day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Infibeam Avenues stock shows that its price is ₹36.83 with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 0.31. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.85% or 31 paise.
