Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 2.67 %. The stock closed at 37.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.06 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹36.79 and closed at ₹35.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹38.45, while the low was ₹36.51. The market capitalization stood at ₹10,253.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹40, and the 52-week low was ₹12.85. The BSE trading volume was 15,907,907 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:41:30 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues share price update :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹38.06, up 2.67% from yesterday's ₹37.07
Infibeam Avenues stock is currently trading at ₹38.06, which is a 2.67% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.99.
06 Mar 2024, 09:33:21 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
9.94%
3 Months
73.37%
6 Months
144.55%
YTD
72.33%
1 Year
133.02%
06 Mar 2024, 09:03:00 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹37.07, up 5.61% from yesterday's ₹35.1
Infibeam Avenues stock is currently priced at ₹37.07, showing a 5.61% increase in value with a net change of 1.97.
06 Mar 2024, 08:05:10 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹35.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a volume of 15,907,907 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹35.1.
