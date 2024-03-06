Hello User
Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 2.67 %. The stock closed at 37.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.06 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 36.79 and closed at 35.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 38.45, while the low was 36.51. The market capitalization stood at 10,253.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 40, and the 52-week low was 12.85. The BSE trading volume was 15,907,907 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:33 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.94%
3 Months73.37%
6 Months144.55%
YTD72.33%
1 Year133.02%
06 Mar 2024, 08:05 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹35.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a volume of 15,907,907 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 35.1.

