Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹36.79 and closed at ₹35.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹38.45, while the low was ₹36.51. The market capitalization stood at ₹10,253.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹40, and the 52-week low was ₹12.85. The BSE trading volume was 15,907,907 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.94%
|3 Months
|73.37%
|6 Months
|144.55%
|YTD
|72.33%
|1 Year
|133.02%
