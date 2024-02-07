Hello User
Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees stock surge in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 36.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.73 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 36.83 and closed at 36.52 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 37.3 and a low of 34.4. The company's market capitalization is currently at 10,038.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 40, while the 52-week low is 12.85. On the BSE, the stock saw a volume of 5,792,574 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹36.73, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹36.29

The current data for Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the price is 36.73, with a percent change of 1.21 and a net change of 0.44. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.21% and the net change in the price is 0.44.

07 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹36.52 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Infibeam Avenues on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,792,574. The closing price of the shares was 36.52.

