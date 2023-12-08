Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 08 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues Live Updates
08 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues share price update :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹20.33, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹20.18
08 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.0%
|3 Months
|29.22%
|6 Months
|33.77%
|YTD
|21.69%
|1 Year
|15.1%
08 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹20.21, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹20.18
08 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹20.69 on last trading day