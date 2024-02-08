Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees bullish trading today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues opened at ₹36.73 and closed at ₹36.29. The stock reached a high of ₹37.5 and a low of ₹36.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,093.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹40 and the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,535 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Infibeam Avenues is ₹36.49 with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.55% and the net change is 0.2.
On the last day, Infibeam Avenues had a trading volume of 1,300,535 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹36.29.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!