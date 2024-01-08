Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 3.12 %. The stock closed at 22.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.15 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues opened at 22.7 and closed at 22.45. The stock reached a high of 23.28 and a low of 22.37. The market capitalization of the company stands at 6,403.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.24, while the 52-week low is 12.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 7,298,030 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹23.15, up 3.12% from yesterday's ₹22.45

As of the current data, the stock price of Infibeam Avenues is 23.15. There has been a 3.12% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.7. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Infibeam Avenues.

08 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹22.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a trading volume of 7,298,030 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 22.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.