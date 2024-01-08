Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues sees positive trading day

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues opened at ₹22.7 and closed at ₹22.45. The stock reached a high of ₹23.28 and a low of ₹22.37. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹6,403.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.24, while the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 7,298,030 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Infibeam Avenues is ₹23.15. There has been a 3.12% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.7. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Infibeam Avenues.
