Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 36.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.95 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues stock opened at 36.77 and closed at 36.49 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 38.03 and a low of 36.01 during the day. The market capitalization of Infibeam Avenues is 10,220.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 40 and 12.85 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 9,501,428 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹36.49 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Infibeam Avenues was 9,501,428 shares. The closing price for the stock was 36.49.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!