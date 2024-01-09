Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Rises on Positive Market Sentiment

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at ₹23.23 and closed at ₹23.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹23.98 and a low of ₹23.04. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6,458.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹24.24 and ₹12.85, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 10,507,719 shares on the BSE.
The current data of Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹23.65. There has been a percent change of 1.28 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 1.28%, resulting in a net change of 0.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.9%
|3 Months
|5.09%
|6 Months
|51.62%
|YTD
|8.6%
|1 Year
|45.94%
The current stock price of Infibeam Avenues is ₹23.85. There has been a 2.14% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.5.
On the last day of trading for Infibeam Avenues on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 10,507,719. The closing price for the day was ₹23.15.
