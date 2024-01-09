Hello User
Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Rises on Positive Market Sentiment

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 1.28 %. The stock closed at 23.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.65 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : Infibeam Avenues' stock opened at 23.23 and closed at 23.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 23.98 and a low of 23.04. The market capitalization of the company is 6,458.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 24.24 and 12.85, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 10,507,719 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price update :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹23.65, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹23.35

The current data of Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the price of the stock is 23.65. There has been a percent change of 1.28 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 1.28%, resulting in a net change of 0.3.

09 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.9%
3 Months5.09%
6 Months51.62%
YTD8.6%
1 Year45.94%
09 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹23.85, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹23.35

The current stock price of Infibeam Avenues is 23.85. There has been a 2.14% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.5.

09 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹23.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Infibeam Avenues on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 10,507,719. The closing price for the day was 23.15.

