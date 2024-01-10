Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day, Infibeam Avenues opened at ₹23.65 and closed at ₹23.35. The stock reached a high of ₹24.65 and a low of ₹23.07. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6641.32 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24.24 and the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 20,144,282 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹23.35 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Infibeam Avenues on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20,144,282. The closing price for the shares was ₹23.35.