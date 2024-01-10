Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 2.83 %. The stock closed at 23.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.01 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day, Infibeam Avenues opened at 23.65 and closed at 23.35. The stock reached a high of 24.65 and a low of 23.07. The market capitalization of the company is 6641.32 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.24 and the 52-week low is 12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 20,144,282 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹23.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Infibeam Avenues on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20,144,282. The closing price for the shares was 23.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.