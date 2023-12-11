Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues share price update :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹22.24, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹22.11
11 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.43%
|3 Months
|30.63%
|6 Months
|44.59%
|YTD
|32.83%
|1 Year
|24.58%
11 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹22.11, up 9.56% from yesterday's ₹20.18
11 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹20.18 on last trading day