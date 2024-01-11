Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 2.29 %. The stock closed at 24.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.56 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Infibeam Avenues was 24.38 and the close price was 24.01. The stock reached a high of 25.56 and a low of 24.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 6793.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24.65 and the 52-week low is 12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 13,819,861 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹24.01 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Infibeam Avenues on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,819,861. The closing price for the stock was 24.01.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.