Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infibeam Avenues stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -3.86 %. The stock closed at 35.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 33.88 per share. Investors should monitor Infibeam Avenues stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infibeam Avenues Stock Price Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Infibeam Avenues was 36.95, and it remained the same at the closing. The stock reached a high of 36.95 and a low of 34.35 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is 9,747.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 40, while the 52-week low is 12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 8,370,223 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Infibeam Avenues Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price update :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹33.88, down -3.86% from yesterday's ₹35.24

The current data of Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the stock price is 33.88, which represents a percent change of -3.86%. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 3.86% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.36, indicating a decline of 1.36.

12 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.44%
3 Months59.78%
6 Months143.94%
YTD63.95%
1 Year111.08%
12 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Today :Infibeam Avenues trading at ₹35.24, down -4.63% from yesterday's ₹36.95

The current data of Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the stock price is 35.24, with a percent change of -4.63 and a net change of -1.71. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 4.63% and the net change in price is -1.71.

12 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Infibeam Avenues share price Live :Infibeam Avenues closed at ₹36.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a volume of 8,370,223 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 36.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!