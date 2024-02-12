Infibeam Avenues share price Today Live Updates : Infibeam Avenues Stock Dips in Trading Today

Infibeam Avenues Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Infibeam Avenues was ₹36.95, and it remained the same at the closing. The stock reached a high of ₹36.95 and a low of ₹34.35 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9,747.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹40, while the 52-week low is ₹12.85. The BSE volume for the day was 8,370,223 shares.
The current data of Infibeam Avenues stock shows that the stock price is ₹33.88, which represents a percent change of -3.86%. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 3.86% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.36, indicating a decline of ₹1.36.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.44%
|3 Months
|59.78%
|6 Months
|143.94%
|YTD
|63.95%
|1 Year
|111.08%
On the last day of trading, Infibeam Avenues had a volume of 8,370,223 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹36.95.
